Death of Humanity! Bloated, Decomposed Dead Bodies Washed Up On the Banks of Ganga

People woke up early this morning to the grotesque sight and raised an alarm when they saw bloated, decomposing bodies washed up this morning on the banks of Ganga at Bihar’s Buxar in frightening new visuals that expose the scale of India’s Covid crisis.

“Some 40-45 bodies were seen floating,” said Chausa district official Ashok Kumar, standing at the site of the horror, Mahadeva Ghat in Chausa. He said the bodies seem to have been thrown into the river. By some accounts, there could be closer to 100 bodies.

“A district administration official came and said they would pay ₹ 500 for cleaning up the bodies,” he told reporters.

The bodies have led to a blame game between UP and Bihar.

On Saturday, several partially burnt bodies were seen floating in the Yamuna at Hamirpur town.

Congress alleges these bodies are proof of the untold hidden Covid deaths.