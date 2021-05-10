Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma Takes Oath as Assam Chief Minister

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma took oath as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam on Monday at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalashetra. He was administered the oath by Governor of Assam Professor Jagadish Mukhi.

The swearing-in ceremony has been attended by Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, Nagaland CM Neiphu Rio, Tripura CM Biplab Kr Deb, Manipur CM N. Biren Singh were present.

Opposition leaders Ripun Bora of Congress and Hagrama Mohillary of BPF also attended.

Meanwhile, Himanta Biswa Sarma took the oath in Assamese.