PUBG Mobile to Re-Enter India This Month

PUBG Mobile is all set to re-enter India with a new name – Battlegrounds Mobile India. This news has left all the PUBG fans excited, and they are eagerly waiting for the game to launch in the country.

Though the official date of the release is not yet out, as per a report from Sportskeeda, the game is expected to release in the month of May 2021.

This piece of information was shared on the website by Maxtern, a renowned content creator from the PUBG Mobile circuit.

Also, the game will release exclusive in-game events like outfits and features and will have its esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues. It will also have a period of pre-registration before the launch.

Players below the age of 18 years will have to provide the contact number of their parent or guardian in order to confirm that they are legally eligible to play the game.