Samir K Sinha Appointed Principal Secretary to Assam CM

Hours after taking oath as the 15th chief minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 10 appointed senior IAS officer Samir K Sinha as the principal secretary to CM.

Sinha has replaced top IAS officer Paban Borthakur, who was close to former CM Sarbananda Sonowal

It may be mentioned here that Sinha, who is a 1994 batch IAS officer, was posted as the principal secretary of the department of health and family welfare.

Meanwhile, Borthakur has been transferred as the additional chief secretary to the cultural affairs department.

Sinha has been relieved from the additional charge of principal secretary to health and family welfare department and transformation and development department said a notification.