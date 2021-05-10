ULFA (I) Should Come Shun Violence, Appeals Newly Elected Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Addressing his first press conference after swearing-in as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma urged the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA-I) to shun violence and join the mainstream.

“Paresh Baruah should shun the path of violence and embrace peace and come to the mainstream,” Sarma said.

“Not just ULFA(I), my appeal is to every insurgent group currently active in Assam to end this armed conflict and work for the greater interests of the state,” he further said.

“Violence, kidnapping, extortion can never solve problems, it only makes things complicated,” Sarma added.

“It is an appeal to all the militant groups that they should come to the negotiation table and restore peace in Assam,” he further said.

“However, this is two-way traffic. Nothing would happen if we only decide and they don’t or they decide and we don’t. There needs to be an understanding between both parties,” he added.