Weekly Summer Special Train to Run Between Secunderabad-Guwahati, Agartala-Trivandrum Central

The Indian Railways has decided to run one weekly summer special train between Secunderabad and Guwahati for four trips each and a one-way special train from Agartala to Trivandrum Central to clear extra rush of passengers.

It has also been decided to run one additional trip of Dr. Ambedkar Nagar- Kamakhya special train between Dr. Ambedkar Nagar and Guwahati instead of Kamakhya.

The services of these special trains include: Train No. 07030 Secunderabad – Guwahati summer special will run for four trips leaving from Secunderabad on May 9, 16, 23 and 30, 2021 on Sunday at 7-30 am to reach Guwahati on Tuesday at 6-15 am.

In the return direction, Train No. 07029 Guwahati – Secunderabad summer special will run for four trips leaving from Guwahati on May 12, 19, 26 and June 2, 2021 on Wednesday at 6-45 am to reach Secunderabad on Friday at 5-45 am.

The train will run via Mathabhanga and Goalpara Town and will have AC-2 tier, AC-3 tier, sleeper class and general second class accommodations for passengers.

Train No. 05696 Agartala – Trivandrum Central one way special will leave from Agartala on May 12, 2021 at 5-30 pm to reach Trivandrum Central on May 15, 2021 at 8-45 pm.

The train will have AC-3 tier, sleeper class and general second class accommodations for passengers.

Additional trip of Train No. 09303/09304 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Kamakhya – Dr. Ambedkar Nagar will run on May 14, 2021 (Friday) leaving from Dr. Ambedkar at 12-45 pm to reach Guwahati at 3-15 pm on Sunday.

In return direction, the train will leave from Guwahati on May 17, 2021 (Monday) at 5-15 am to reach Dr. Ambedkar Nagar on Wednesday at 5-30 am.

The train will have AC-2 tier, sleeper class and general second class accommodations for passengers.

Services of Train No. 02516/02515 Agartala – Bangalore Cant – Agartala summer special has been extended for another ten trips from May 15 to June 15, 2021 to run from Agartala on Saturday and Tuesday; from May 18-June 18, 2021 to run from Bangalore Cantonment on Tuesday and Friday.

The train will have AC-3 tier and sleeper class accommodations for passengers.

Withdrawal of stoppages: In view of rapid increase in the Covid positive cases in the state of Nagaland, the stoppages of all passenger carrying trains have been withdrawn at Dimapur station with effect from May 9, 2021 until further advice providing with alternative stoppages at nearby stations on temporary basis.

The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available on Railway’s website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of NF Railway.

On arrival at their destination, the passengers will have to adhere to prevailing health protocols of the destination state. All passengers are requested to co-operate with the railway and respective state govt. officials in this regard.