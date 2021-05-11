Assam Cabinet Minister Names Announced, State BJP President Ranjeet Dass Gets PnRD Dept

Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma: Home, Personnel, PWD & any other Chief Minister, Assam Department not allotted to any other Minister.

Ranjeet Kumar Dass: Panchayat & Rural Development, Public Health Minister Engineering, Food & Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs

Atul Bora: Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry & Minister Veterinary, Border Area Development, Implementation of Assam Accord, Cooperation

Urkhao Gwra Brahrna: Handloom & Textile, Soil Conservation, Welfare Minister of Plain Tribe & Backward Classes (BTC)

Chandra Mohan Patowary: Transport, Industries & Commerce, Skill Development, Welfare of Minorities

Parietal Shuklabaidya: Environment & Forests, Fisheries, Excise

Keshab Mahanta: Health & Family Welfare, Science & Minister Technology, Information Technology

Ranuj Pegu: Education, Welfare of Plain Tribe & Backward Minister Classes (non-BTC)

Ashok Singhal: Guwahati Development, Urban Development, Minister Irrigation

Jogen Mohan: Revenue & Disaster Management, Hills Area Minister Development, Mines & Minerals

Sanjay Kishan: Welfare of Tea Tribes, Labour & Employment

Ajanta Neog: Social Welfare, Finance

Pijush Hazarika: Water Resources, Information & Public Minister Relations, Parliamentary Affairs II Shri Bimal Bora Sports & Youth Welfare, Cultural Affairs, Minister Power, Tourism.