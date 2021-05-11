COVID-19 Vaccination Drive in Sikkim to Commence from May 16 for 18+ Years Age Group

The Sikkim government has announced that the government will start the vaccination drive for people in the 18-44 years, age group, starting from May 16.

Earlier, the Sikkim health department has informed that the COVID19 vaccination of people of 18 years and above from 1st May will not be possible as the vaccine procurement process is still underway.

Director general cum secretary of Sikkim health department Dr Pempa Tshering Bhutia informed that online registration for vaccination of people of 18 years is going on and Sikkim government has placed an order for 6 lakh 60 thousand doses of Covishield to the Serum Institute of India.

Of this, the government has requested the delivery of 1 lakh 50 thousand doses in May.

Dr Bhutia informed that the vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group will start as and when the state receives this consignment.

The vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers and people of 45 years and above will continue.