Grenade Blast Kills 12-Year-Old in Assam

A 12-year-old boy was killed in a grenade blast triggered by suspected ULFA (I) militants at Jagun in Tinsukia district on May 11 morning.

The deceased has been identified as Suraj Hajong and was a resident of the Kathakathini area of Jagun.

As per sources, the grenade was planted by the suspected ULFA (I) militants, which went off accidentally killing the 12-year-old on the spot.

Tinsukia SP Vaibhav Nimbalkar and a team of policemen rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

The police are investigating the incident.