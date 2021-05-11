Mucoromycosis Breakout Beware! Cases Found in Recovered Covid Patients

— Priyanka

Mucormycosis is a fungal infection that is caused by a group of fungi, termed as Mucormycetes. These are present throughout the environment, particularly in wet fields, soil and in decaying organic matter such as- leaves, compost piles and animal dung.

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mentioned below are the steps to prevent this breakout:

1. Patients with underlying diseases like diabetes need their diabetes optimally controlled.

2. Protect yourself from the environment.

Try to avoid areas with a lot of dust like construction or excavation sites. Put an N95 respirator (a type of face mask) while you’re there.

Avoid direct contact with water-damaged buildings and flood water after hurricanes and natural disasters.

Avoid activities that involve close contact with soil and dust, such as yard work or gardening.

Wear shoes, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when doing outdoor activities.

To reduce the chances of developing a skin infection, clean skin injuries well with soap and water, especially if they have been exposed to soil or dust.