NIA Court Grants Permission to Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi to Take Oath in Assembly

Special NIA Court has granted permission to Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi to take oath as a legislator in the Assam Assembly.

The Special NIA Court has granted this permission to Sivasagar MLA – Akhil Gogoi on Tuesday.

He will be allowed to take oath in the Assam Assembly with adequate security.

Akhil Gogoi has been in jail since December 2019 on charges of sedition and inciting violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Assam.

It is to be mentioned here that Akhil Gogoi won from the Sivasagar LAC in Assam in the recently concluded Assembly elections in the State.