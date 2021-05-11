Total Lockdown Declared in Nagaland from May 14 to May 21

The Nagaland government on May 10 declared total lockdown from May 14 to May 21, in order to curb the COVID-19 infection in the state.

Meanwhile, the government has released a Health Helpline 1800-345-0019 to speak to a Doctor, a Counsellor, for Covid-19 vaccine inquiry or if you have Covid-19 symptoms.

Further, Nagaland recorded three more Covid19 deaths and 237 new positive cases on Sunday.

With this, Nagaland’s total death toll due to the Covid19 infection rose to 130 while the total active cases in the state increased to 2,809.