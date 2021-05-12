Amid COVID-19 Scare, Assam Govt Adopts “Odd-Even” Formula on Vehicles

As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 patients increasing by the hour in the country, the Assam government has taken an additional precautionary measure in the state capital.

Vehicles whose last digit is odd will be allowed to ply on odd days and vehicles whose last number is even can ply on even date days.

The order comes to effect from 5 am May 13 and will be in place until further notice

Vehicles engaged in emergency duties, government vehicles, water tankers, ambulances etc exempted. However, they need to carry a proper identity document

Rile not application in National Highway.