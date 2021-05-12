Amid Curfew & Lockdown, Manipur CM Biren Singh Instructs MOMA to Procure Vegetables Grown by Local Farmers

Manipur is on lockdown mode with partial relaxation on essential services, including the opening of shops dealing with essential commodities.

With this many local farmers are unable to sell their hard-grown products owing to the pandemic situation leading to curfew and lockdown in the state.

Taking to his social media handle, Manipur CM wrote, “I have learned about the hardships being faced by vegetable growers in different parts of Manipur through the media, wherein their produce is unable to reach the market due to the ongoing curfew in the State. To ensure the farmers could sell their produce, I have instructed Manipur Organic Mission Agency (MOMA) to procure the vegetables from these farmers. A team led by Project Director, MOMA had visited the fields of Kabowakching, Kuijuman & Kwaksiphai and procured 4.7 MT of fresh vegetables. These vegetables have now been stored in the cold storage and the same will be home delivered to consumers through marketing agencies working with MOMA. I thank the media fraternity for highlighting the grievances of the public in these challenging times. ”

Further contact numbers are also provided for better procurement:

Organic Outlet Agriculture – 8258024260, 8132094504/ Organic outlet Horticulture- 8837238405, 9612167002