Arunachal Govt Releases Rs 2685.34 Lakh For Students’ Stipend, Scholarship

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Wednesday released an amount of Rs 2685.34 Lakh as stipend and scholarship for the payment of stipend and book grants for the academic session 2021-22’.

The funds have been released on the instruction of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The notification stated, “Approval is hereby accorded for release of Rs. 2685.34 Lakh (Rupees Two Thousand Six Hundred Eighty-Five Lakh Thirty-Four Thousand) only to the Department of Higher & Technical Education for “Payment of Stipend and Book Grants for the academic session 2020-21”.

This allocation will be regularized at the time of finalization of RE 2021-22.

2. Utilization of fund is subject to adherence to the following:

a) The department shall mandatorily use EAT (Expenditure Advance Transfer) module of PFMS for incurring any expenditure under this programme. All transactions related to state sector scheme “Stipend” shall be made through EAT module of the PFMS platform only.

b) The department shall utilize the amount only after verifying the actual requirement and observance of guidelines and all the financial rules, regulation, provision, prescribed in GFR, DFPR, etc. & guidelines/circulars/ OM’s/ directives issued by the CVC, MoF, MHA, Gol, Administrative Ministries of Gol & GoAP from time to time in this regard in letter & spirit without fail

c) Department shall furnish the details of expenditure made against the fund allotted to Planning & Investment Division for appraisal of the higher authority.