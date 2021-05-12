Assam Govt Issues New Guidelines, All Shops & Commercial Estd to Shut Down at 1:00 PM, Curfew from 2:00 PM

1. All shops and commercial establishments shall shut down at 1 PM on all days.

2. Weekly Haats I bazaars shall not be allowed for 15 days.

3. Restaurants, Dhabas, and other eateries can entertain dine-in guest only up to 1 PM after which only home delivery of food will be allowed,

4. Restaurants operating within a Hotel or Resort can allow outside guests up to 1 PM only after which only in-house guests of the Hotel/Resort may be given room service.

5 Delivery of essential goods through e-Commerce may continue with observance of COVID appropriate behavior.

6. Cold storage and warehouses may continue after 1 PM. However, sale counters, showrooms, etc. attached to these warehouses or cold storages shall not operate after 1 PM.

7. Pharmacies, Hospitals, Animal Care Centres, and Veterinary clinics may operate without restrictions being providers of essential and emergency services,

8. All Educational Institutions including Schools/Colleges/Universities must provide quality virtual options. No physical classes shall be allured for 15 days.

9. All offices both Government and Non-Government shall shut down for 15 days.

10. Government semi-government officers in the rank of Deputy Secretary and above and senior executives in the Non-Government sector along with their key support staff will be allowed to attend office up to 1 PM only.

However, 9 and 10 above will not be applicable for organizations rendering Essential/Emergency Services, Law Enforcement Services and Election work .

11. In case the test positivity of COVID-19 in any area reaches 5% or more in the last one week, District Magistrate will notify such areas as containment zone and ensure necessary containment measures for COVID-19 as envisaged in MoHFW, Gol advisory dated 251ti April,2021 annexed with MHA order dated 29u1 April,2021 (Annexure-A).

12. Marriages and religious functions wil’I be only private affairs and be allowed with presence of maximum of 10 (ten) persons. No reception parties will be allowed post or pre marriage.

13. Funeral / last rites related gatherings shall not be more than 10 persons.

14. All Religious places shall remain closed for 15 days. However , the religious head of a religious place or his representative may perform minimal religious rituals/prayers

15.All public transport will be allowed to operate only upto 30% of seating capacity.

16. Auto Rickshaws, cycle rickshaws and taxis, shall operate with one driver and two passengers .

17. Pillion riding will be totally prohibited in two wheelers, except with women and children.

18. All vehicles other than government vehicles will be allowed to ply in accordance with an odd- even formula to be decided by the jurisdictional District Disaster Management Authority between 5AM to 2PM. However, this restriction shall not apply to personal vehicles used for medical emergencies.

19. There shall be total ban on movement of individuals from 2 PM to 5 AM daily, except for exemptions specified in Order No. ASDMA.28/2021163 dated 4th May, 2021.

In respect of areas not covered by this order, the regulations given vide order No. ASDMA.2812021/63 dated 4tlil May, 2021 shall remain in force.