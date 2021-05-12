Attempt to Murder Charges on SOP Violators: DGP Assam

Assam Police have warned to slap charges of ‘attempt to murder’ on anyone violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) from today.

Assam Police director-general Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said, “If we come to know that anyone has been organizing any kind of functions or partying with a gathering, state police will book them under stringent charges. They will not only be held responsible for conspiring against the society but will be booked under charges of attempt to murder also.”

Meanwhile, the state government issued a fresh SOP and decided to extend the curfew hours from 2 pm to 5 am as well as restricting all kinds of public gatherings, state police said that they would not shy away to apply force on violators.