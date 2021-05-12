Eminent Litterateur Homen Borgohain No More

Eminent litterateur and veteran journalist Homen Borgohain passed away on May 12 (Wednesday) morning at 6:58 am after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.

Borgohain was admitted to GNRC Hospital in Guwahati in the early hours of Wednesday after he suddenly collapsed at his home.

It may be mentioned here that the 88-year-old celebrated author and former president of the Assam Sahitya Sabha, had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 24.

He tested negative for COVID-19 on May 7 and was discharged from the GMCH.

Borgohain was working as the editor-in-chief of the Assamese newspaper Niyomiya Barta.

He was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award for his Assamese language novel Pita Putra in 1978.

However, in 2015, he returned his Sahitya Academy award as a mark of protest against the lack of tolerance being created in Indian society.

The celebrated author was born on December 7, 1932, in a small village in Dhakuakhana in the Lakhimpur district of Assam.

“Deeply pained to hear about the demise of the eminent litterateur, a stalwart & veteran journalist Homen Borgohain who poured in massive contributions towards constructive positivity in various aspects of Assam,” said Assam Minister Parimal Sulabaidhya condoling Borgohain’s death.

“Saddened to learn about the demise of our prominent litterateur and veteran journalist of Assam Homen Borgohain sir. He was a former president of Asom Sahitya Sabha, the apex literary body of the state and lost his battle to Covid-19. My heartfelt condolences to his family. RIP” tweeted ace athlete Hima Das.