Mizoram Law Student Nurses Nonagenarian Refugee From Myanmar At COVID Care Centre

The COVID-19 pandemic has been all about heartbreaking news, with some minimal positivity to share in between.

There have been extremely rare occasions that have been heart-warming, which has been able to spread smiles on our faces.

Such a rare case was reported from Mizoram where a young law student became friends with a 93-year-old lady from Myanmar who had fled to the Indian state to escape the atrocities of the army, which has taken control over the country in February this year.

CT Ramnunmawii is a first-year law student studying at Delhi’s Lloyd Law College. When the COVID-19 situation went from bad to worse in the capital city, she headed back to her hometown on April 6.

Even though she had tested negative twice for the infection upon her arrival in Mizoram, however, four days later she tested positive and got herself admitted to a Covid Care Centre (CCC).

A day before her discharge, a 93-year-old lady was admitted to the CCC. Upon query, Ramnunmawii came to know that the nonagenarian woman was one among the hundreds of Chin people who had fled Myanmar due to the political unrest there.

The lady had come to Aizawl, searching for her daughter who had been living in and around Aizawl for years, the Hindustan Times reported.

It may be mentioned here that the Chins have an ethnic affinity with the dominant Mizos of Mizoram.

Ramnunmawii was moved to see the helpless condition of the lady and hence she decided to stay back at the CCC and nurse her until she recovered.

Ramnunmawii tested negative on April 27, however, she stayed back and looked after the 93-year-old and both of them was finally discharged 14 days later.