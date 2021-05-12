Pradyot Deb Barman’s Mother, ‘Maharani’ Bibhu Kumari Devi Tests COVID-19 Positive

Mother of Tripura royal scion Pradyot Deb Barman, ‘Maharani’ Bibhu Kumari Devi has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Bibhu Kumari Devi is a former Congress MP and also served as the Tripura Revenue Minister between 1989-1991.

Bibhu Kumari Devi is currently under home isolation in Kolkata.

