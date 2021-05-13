Two BJP MPs resign as MLAs in West Bengal

BJP Lok Sabha MPs Jagannath Sarkar and Nisith Pramanik on Wednesday tendered their resignation as members of the West Bengal assembly, to which they were elected in the recent polls.

Sarkar and Pramanik, MPs of Ranaghat and Cooch Behar respectively, went to the assembly and submitted their resignation letters to Speaker Biman Banerjee. Pramanik said that they are quitting as MLAs as per the directive of the BJP leadership.

