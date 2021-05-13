Arunachal CM Congratulate Tashi Yangjom for Scaling Mt. Everest

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated Tashi Yangjom from Dirang for scaling Mt. Everest and becoming the first Indian lady climber to Summit Everest this Season.

Regular Training at NIMAS Dirang has made her a strong mountaineer with blitzkrieg speed.

It is to be mentioned here that with this Yangjom becomes the ninth climber from NIMAS to scale Everest.

In a tweet, Arunachal CM wrote, “Congratulations Ms. Tashi Yangjom for scaling Mt. Everest and becoming the first Indian lady climber to Summit Everest this Season. Regular Training at @DirangNimas has made her a strong mountaineer with blitzkrieg speed. She becomes the ninth climber from NIMAS to scale Everest.”