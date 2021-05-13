Assam State Jamiat Ulama Appeals People to Offer Eid Namaz at Home

The Assam State Jamiat Ulama has appealed to people of the state to offer Namaz at home during the Eid celebration to be observed on Friday and to avoid going to Masjid amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advocate of Supreme Court of India and General Secretary of Kamrup district Jamiat Ulama, Zunaid Khalid urged the people of Assam to abide by the instructions issued by the state government in order to control the spread of coronavirus pandemic. Khalid urged the people to offer their Namaz at home.

He further said that only Imam will offer namaz at Masjid and the rest will observe Eid at home by maintaining social distance.

Meanwhile, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Ahmed Bukhari, said the moon was not sighted on Wednesday from any part of the country and hence the festival of Eid will be on May 14.