Kamakhya Devalaya in Guwahati Closed for Devotees

The Shaktipeeth Kamakhya Devalaya will be closed for devotees from Thursday (May 13) for 15 days amid the rise in cases of COVID-19. This was informed by the devalaya authorities through a notification.

The other temples in the Nilachal Hills will also remain closed along with the Kamakhya Devalaya. The temple authorities have issued the notification supporting the government’s new SOPs issued on Wednesday to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the new SOP issued by the Assam government, all religious establishments will remain closed from today for the next 15 days in order to bring into control the coronavirus infection which is increasing rapidly.