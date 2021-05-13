Lightning Kills 18 Elephants in Assam

In a tragic incident, lightning is believed to have killed a herd of at least 18 elephants in the Nagaon district of Assam on the night of May 12.

The incident took place in the hilly Kandali Proposed Reserve Forest in the Forest Department’s Kathiatoli Range.

“The local staff said 18 elephants have died and lightning is most likely the cause,” reported The Hindu quoting Assam’s Chief Wildlife Warden MK Yadava.

“There have been cases of lightning striking animals down. Lightning claimed five elephants in West Bengal some time ago, but this is huge,” the report added.

Meanwhile, a team of veterinary doctors and other wildlife experts have already left for the spot and they are expected to reach there by May 14 morning.

The team is expected to examine if there are other reasons behind the death of the elephants.

It may be mentioned here that Nagaon, in the past, had cases of man-animal conflicts.