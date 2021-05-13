Lockdown in East Khasi Hills Extended till 24th May

In view of the increasing trend of active cases & based on the report received from districts, the Government has decided to extend the Lockdown in East Khasi Hills till 24th May 2021.

A review meeting on the #COVID19 situation was held today. In view of the increasing trend of active cases & based on the report received from districts, Government has decided to extend the #Lockdown in East Khasi Hills till 24th May, 2021@drharshvardhan pic.twitter.com/VciBad9Bxe — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) May 13, 2021

Earlier the state government has decided to extend the lockdown in the district from May 10 to May 17.

In addition, curfew has also been extended in the entire district.

The government had enforced containment measures in East Khasi Hills on May 1. But as the step failed to arrest infection, the lockdown was clamped on May 5.