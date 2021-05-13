Manipur BJP President S.K. Tikendra Dies Due to Covid-19

0
21

Manipur BJP Chief Prof S Tikendra Singh passes away at Shija Hospital in Imphal, where he was under treatment for COVID-19.

According to news agency ANI, S.K. Tikendra Singh was undergoing treatment for corona at the Shija Hospital in Imphal, where he breathed his last.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh has expressed condolences over the sudden demise of S Tikendra Singh.

Born in 1952 in Bishnupur, Singh completed his MA in Philosophy from the Banaras Hindu University in 1973.

He was associated with Jay Prakash Narayan movement during his university days.

He was the associate professor in Maharaja Bodhachandra College in Imphal but took voluntary retirement from his job in 1994 to join the BJP.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments