Manipur BJP President S.K. Tikendra Dies Due to Covid-19

Manipur BJP Chief Prof S Tikendra Singh passes away at Shija Hospital in Imphal, where he was under treatment for COVID-19.

According to news agency ANI, S.K. Tikendra Singh was undergoing treatment for corona at the Shija Hospital in Imphal, where he breathed his last.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh has expressed condolences over the sudden demise of S Tikendra Singh.

I’m at a loss of word to learn that Prof. S Tiken Singh, President @BJP4Manipur , had passed away just a while ago. We have lost a stalwart of BJP Manipur who have dedicated his life for the service of people and the party. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. RIP Oja. pic.twitter.com/zVnI3RZCY8 — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) May 13, 2021

Born in 1952 in Bishnupur, Singh completed his MA in Philosophy from the Banaras Hindu University in 1973.

He was associated with Jay Prakash Narayan movement during his university days.

He was the associate professor in Maharaja Bodhachandra College in Imphal but took voluntary retirement from his job in 1994 to join the BJP.