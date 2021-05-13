Nagaland Govt Announces Vaccination for 18-44 Years from 17th May 2021

The nagaland government has decided to roll out its vaccinaction drive for 18-44 Years from 17th May 2021.

Earlier, the Nagaland Health department has said that the vaccination of the age group of 18-44 years will commence only when the state receives the vaccine from the suppliers. State Immunization Officer Dr. Ritu Thurr said the state has received a letter from Serum Institute India, SII stating that the SII will be supplying 36,580 doses of COVISHIELD.

He however said the state is processing to procure 4 Lakh of doses to begin its third phase of Covid Vaccination.

He said though registration in the cowin and Aarogya Setu App will continue to register new beneficiaries, booking for the age group of 18-44 years will start only when the state announces the date for commencement of vaccination. Dr. Thurr also informed that the new registration for health care workers and frontline workers will be restricted from tomorrow in the CoWIN app.

The State Immunization Officer further said pre-registered, non-vaccinated beneficiaries can be entertained.