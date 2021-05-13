UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam Postponed

The UPSC has postponed the Civil Services preliminary exam which was scheduled to be held on June 27. In view of the COVID-19 situation in the country, the exam will be held on October 10, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has said.

The commission conducts civil services examination annually in three stages — preliminary, main, and interview — to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

“Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19), the Union Public Service Commission has deferred the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on 27th June 2021. Now, this Examination will be held on 10th October 2021,” the UPSC has notified.