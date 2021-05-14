Arunachal Pradesh: Pasighat Covid Hospital Gets 40 Oxygen Beds

A total of 40 additional oxygen beds have been added to the Pasighat Dedicated Covid Hospital, taking the overall oxygen beds in the hospital to 48 from 8.

In a tweet, East Siang DC Dr Kinny Singh said, “Pasighat Dedicated Covid Hospital (Referral Center for Eastern Arunachal) added 40 more O2 beds..total capacity increased from 8 to 48 oxygen beds today..thanks @PemaKhanduBJP @Parthi25017671 @AloLibang @CSArunachal Sirs praying these to remain vacant though.”

Pasighat Dedicated Covid Hospital (Referral Center for Eastern Arunachal) added 40 more O2 beds..total capacity increased from 8 to 48 oxygen beds today..thanks @PemaKhanduBJP @Parthi25017671 @AloLibang @CSArunachal Sirs 🙏🏻 praying these to remain vacant though 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/M1oE95ZFFX — Dr Kinny Singh (@SinghKinny) May 14, 2021

It may be mentioned here that Arunachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours registered 257 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the state’s tally to 21,110.

With three more deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll rose to 72.

Meanwhile, the Capital Complex region recorded the maximum number of fresh cases at 66, followed by Changlang (38), Lohit (27), Tawang (23), Lower Subansiri (19), Lower Dibang Valley (16) Namsai (11) and West Siang (10).

Arunachal Pradesh now has 2,164 active cases, while 18,871 people have recovered from the disease.