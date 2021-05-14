Coronavirus Is A Living Organism, Says Ex Uttarakhand CM TS Rawat

At a time when India is battling hard against the second wave of COVID-19 with daily cases crossing the 3 lakh mark repeatedly, former Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat has created a furor with his bizarre and insensitive comment regarding the virus.

Speaking to a satellite TV channel on May 13 Rawat said that “coronavirus is also a living organism” and the mutations are taking place as “we are trying to kill it through vaccination”.

“Seen from a philosophical angle, coronavirus is also a living organism. It has the right to live like the rest of us. But we (humans) think ourselves to be the most intelligent and are out to eliminate it. So it is constantly mutating itself,” Rawat was quoted as saying by News18.com

The statement, however, did not go down well with the netizens and they trolled the former CM for this unusual observation.

“This virus organism should be given shelter in the Central Vista,” wrote a user sarcastically.

It may be mentioned here that India’s COVID-19 tally on May 14 climbed to 2,40,46,809 as 3,43,144 people tested positive in the last 24 hours and the death toll rose to 2,62,317.

According to the union health ministry data updated on May 14, 4,000 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the ICMR, 31,13,24,100 samples have been test