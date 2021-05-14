COVID-19 Update: Assam Records 76 More Deaths, 4078 New Cases

With 76 new deaths, the COVID-19 death toll in Assam rose to 2060 on May 14.

The COVID-19 tally of the state rose to 3,19,632 as 4078 new coronavirus cases were detected in the state on May 14.

Of the new cases, 1107 were detected from Kamrup (Metro) and the new cases were detected out of 44057 tests conducted during the day.

The positivity rate recorded in Assam on Friday was 9.26 per cent and the recovery rate was recorded at 85.80 per cent.