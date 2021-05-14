Elephants’ Death In Assam: Experts Carry Out Post Mortem

A team of veterinary experts on May 14 carried out the post-mortem of the 18 elephants that were killed in a “lightning strike” on May 12 in Nagaon district, Assam.

From prima facie investigation, it has been presumed that the elephants died due to lightning strike, with one elephant bearing burn injuries.

However, the bodies of the 17 elephants do not have any burn injuries.

The final report of the post-mortem would be submitted by the team of experts after one week.

It may be mentioned here that several wildlife activists and nature lovers have alleged that the elephants died of poisoning.

Meanwhile, the team of experts has also collected the Visara samples of the elephants and have been dispatched for Toxilogical lab analysis- will ascertain the actual cause of death of the elephants.