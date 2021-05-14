First Dose Of Sputnik V Administered In India, Per Dose To Cost Rs 995.40

As part of a soft launch by Dr Reddy’s, the first dose of the Russian anti-COVID vaccine- Sputnik-V- was administered in Hyderabad on May 14.

The vaccine, which will be manufactured in India by Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, will cost Rs 995.40 in India.

It may be mentioned here that Sputnik V has an efficiency of 91.6 per cent and it is the third vaccine to be approved for use in India.

According to a government statement, the price of the imported doses will include five per cent GST per dose.

Doses of Sputnik V which are made in India, however, are likely to be cheaper.

The Centre on May 13 informed that the vaccine is likely to be available in the market from next week.

Meanwhile, the vaccine shortage in various states deepened and restrictions have been brought in for vaccination.

Sputnik V vaccine’s first consignment landed in India on May 1 and it was cleared for emergency use in India on April 13.

“Further consignments of imported doses are expected over the upcoming months. Subsequently, supply of the Sputnik V vaccine will commence from Indian manufacturing partners,” Dr Reddy’s said.

It’s worth mentioning here that at 91.6 per cent, Sputnik V has a higher efficacy compared to Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.