Manipur Receives 135 Oxygen Cylinders

As the COVID-19 situation continues to worsen across the country and patients continue to die due to the lack of oxygen support, Manipur on May 14 received 135 oxygen cylinders from the union health ministry.

Among the 135 cylinders received, 23 are D type and 112 (2 lit) cylinders.

This was informed in a Tweet by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

These cylinders were contributed by the Singapore government to the people of India.

“Received 23 D type and 112 (2 lit) oxygen cylinders from @MoHFW_INDIA which was airlifted by an @IAF_MCC AN 32 today,” Singh said in the tweet.

“These oxygen cylinders were contributed by the Government of Singapore to the people of India. We are thankful to the Central Government for their assistance,” he added.