Nagaland Reports 275 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Rises To 17,531

Nagaland on May 14 recorded 275 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state’s overall tally to 17,531.

Of the new cases, Dimapur recorded 176 cases, Kohima 74 cases, Mokokchung 13 cases, Phek 6 cases, Mon and Peren 2 cases each and Zunheboto and Longleng 1 case each.

— S Pangnyu Phom (@pangnyu) May 14, 2021

A total of 13,034 patients have recovered from the infection in the state so far and 66 recoveries were reported on May 14 itself.

Meanwhile, 179 patients have succumbed to the infection in Nagaland so far.

Cumulative:- Total +ve cases- 17531

Recovered- 13034

Active Cases- 3741

— S Pangnyu Phom (@pangnyu) May 14, 2021

The state has a total of 17,531 active cases.