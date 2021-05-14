Reshuffle In Assam Police Department: Check Full List

A couple of days after the new government took oath in Assam, the state police department witnessed a major reshuffle on May 14.

Several senior police officers have been transferred from their respective positions.

Following is the list of the transferred officers:

  1. South Salmara SP Kangkan Jyoti Saikia has been transferred to Assam Police Headquarters
  2. Nalbari SP Amanjeet Kaur has been transferred as Additional IGP (Administration) in Guwahati
  3. Tinsukia SP Nimbalkar Vaibhav Chandrakant has been transferred to Cachar as SP
  4. Shiladitya Chetia attached to Assam Police headquarters has been transferred to Sonitpur as SP
  5. Kokrajhar SP Rakesh Raushan has been transferred to Sivasagar as SP
  6. Dhubri SP Anand Mishra has been transferred to Nagaon as SP
  7. 10th AP Battalion Commandant Ankur Jain has been transferred to Jorhat as SP
  8. Assistant IGP Gaurav Upadhyay has been transferred to Chirang as SP
  9. Dibrugarh SP T Prateek Vijaykumar has been transferred to Kokrajhar as SP
  10. Hamren SP Ramandeep Kaur has been transferred to Hailakandi as SP
  11. Barpeta SP Robin Kumar has been transferred to Golaghat as SP
  12. Cachar SP Bhanwar Lal Meena has been transferred to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wing as SP
  13. Golaghat SP Pushpraj Singh has been transferred to Karbi Anglong as SP
  14. Nagaon SP Gaurav Abhijeet Dilip has been transferred to Dhubri as SP
  15. Majuli SP Aparna N has been transferred to Morigaon as SP
  16. DCP Guwahati (Crime) Barun Purkayastha has been transferred to Hojai as SP
  17. Charaideo SP Shwetank Mishra has been transferred to Dibrugarh as SP
  18. Commandant of 7th AP Battalion Subhrajyoti Bora has been transferred to Guwahati as DCP (East)
  19. Commandant of 3rd AP Battalion Mohan Lal Meena has been transferred to Guwahati as DCP (Crime)
  20. Sonitpur SP Mugdhajyoti Dev Mahanta has been transferred to Assam Police Headquarters
  21. Guwahati DCP (Security and Intelligence) Bedanta Madhav Rajkhowa has been transferred to Lakhimpur as SP
  22. Karbi Anglong SP Debojit Deuri has been transferred to Tinsukia as SP
  23. Guwahati DCP (East) Gautam Bora has been transferred to Majuli as SP
  24. Hojai SP Manavendra Dev Ray has been transferred to Guwahati as Commandant of the 10th AP Battalion
  25. Biswanath SP Rajen Singh has been transferred to Baksa as SP
  26. Chirang SP Sudhakar Singh has been transferred to Charaideo as SP
  27. Lakhimpur SP Longnit Terang has been transferred to Guwahati as Assistant IGP
  28. SP of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wing Swapneel Deka has been transferred to Bongaigaon as SP
  29. Bongaigaon SP SK Sonowal has been transferred to South Salmara as SP
  30. Jorhat SP Mrinal Talukdar has been transferred to Kokrajhar as Commandant of 7th AP Battalion
  31. Sivasagar SP Amitav Sinha has been transferred to Barpeta as SP
  32. Baksa SP Hiranya Barman has been transferred to Udalguri as SP
  33. Sushanta Biswa Sarma attached to Assam Police Headquarters has been transferred to Darrang as SP
  34. Udalguri SP Ripul Das has been transferred to Biswanath as SP
  35. Commandant of 8th AP Bn Ajagwran Basumatary has been transferred to Hamren as SP
  36. Morigaon SP Nanda Singh has been transferred to Assam Police Headquarters
  37. Hailakandi SP Pabindra Kumar Nath has been transferred to Nalbari and attached with SP
