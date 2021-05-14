Reshuffle In Assam Police Department: Check Full List

A couple of days after the new government took oath in Assam, the state police department witnessed a major reshuffle on May 14.
Several senior police officers have been transferred from their respective positions.
Following is the list of the transferred officers:
- South Salmara SP Kangkan Jyoti Saikia has been transferred to Assam Police Headquarters
- Nalbari SP Amanjeet Kaur has been transferred as Additional IGP (Administration) in Guwahati
- Tinsukia SP Nimbalkar Vaibhav Chandrakant has been transferred to Cachar as SP
- Shiladitya Chetia attached to Assam Police headquarters has been transferred to Sonitpur as SP
- Kokrajhar SP Rakesh Raushan has been transferred to Sivasagar as SP
- Dhubri SP Anand Mishra has been transferred to Nagaon as SP
- 10th AP Battalion Commandant Ankur Jain has been transferred to Jorhat as SP
- Assistant IGP Gaurav Upadhyay has been transferred to Chirang as SP
- Dibrugarh SP T Prateek Vijaykumar has been transferred to Kokrajhar as SP
- Hamren SP Ramandeep Kaur has been transferred to Hailakandi as SP
- Barpeta SP Robin Kumar has been transferred to Golaghat as SP
- Cachar SP Bhanwar Lal Meena has been transferred to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wing as SP
- Golaghat SP Pushpraj Singh has been transferred to Karbi Anglong as SP
- Nagaon SP Gaurav Abhijeet Dilip has been transferred to Dhubri as SP
- Majuli SP Aparna N has been transferred to Morigaon as SP
- DCP Guwahati (Crime) Barun Purkayastha has been transferred to Hojai as SP
- Charaideo SP Shwetank Mishra has been transferred to Dibrugarh as SP
- Commandant of 7th AP Battalion Subhrajyoti Bora has been transferred to Guwahati as DCP (East)
- Commandant of 3rd AP Battalion Mohan Lal Meena has been transferred to Guwahati as DCP (Crime)
- Sonitpur SP Mugdhajyoti Dev Mahanta has been transferred to Assam Police Headquarters
- Guwahati DCP (Security and Intelligence) Bedanta Madhav Rajkhowa has been transferred to Lakhimpur as SP
- Karbi Anglong SP Debojit Deuri has been transferred to Tinsukia as SP
- Guwahati DCP (East) Gautam Bora has been transferred to Majuli as SP
- Hojai SP Manavendra Dev Ray has been transferred to Guwahati as Commandant of the 10th AP Battalion
- Biswanath SP Rajen Singh has been transferred to Baksa as SP
- Chirang SP Sudhakar Singh has been transferred to Charaideo as SP
- Lakhimpur SP Longnit Terang has been transferred to Guwahati as Assistant IGP
- SP of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wing Swapneel Deka has been transferred to Bongaigaon as SP
- Bongaigaon SP SK Sonowal has been transferred to South Salmara as SP
- Jorhat SP Mrinal Talukdar has been transferred to Kokrajhar as Commandant of 7th AP Battalion
- Sivasagar SP Amitav Sinha has been transferred to Barpeta as SP
- Baksa SP Hiranya Barman has been transferred to Udalguri as SP
- Sushanta Biswa Sarma attached to Assam Police Headquarters has been transferred to Darrang as SP
- Udalguri SP Ripul Das has been transferred to Biswanath as SP
- Commandant of 8th AP Bn Ajagwran Basumatary has been transferred to Hamren as SP
- Morigaon SP Nanda Singh has been transferred to Assam Police Headquarters
- Hailakandi SP Pabindra Kumar Nath has been transferred to Nalbari and attached with SP