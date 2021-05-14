West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits Assam Camp Sheltering People Affected by Post-poll Violence

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visited a camp in Ranpagli in Dhubri district in Assam on May 14, where several families claiming to be BJP supporters have taken shelter.

These families had allegedly faced atrocities at the hands of ruling Trinamool Congress workers following the assembly elections in West Bengal.

The Governor was accompanied by Cooch Behar BJP MP Nisith Pramanik.

In the camp, the Governor interacted with the people, including women and children, who have taken refuge there.

It may be mentioned here that these people claimed to have fled their homes in Bengal after the poll results were out on May 2 and alleged that their houses were “ransacked by TMC workers.

Meanwhile, Dhankhar had to travel to the camp by road from Cooch Behar as his helicopter could not take off owing to bad weather condition.