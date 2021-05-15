Assam Govt Appoints Ghanshyam Das as Secretary to CM Himnata Biswa

The Assam government appointed senior IAS officer Ghanshyam Das as secretary to chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Das was earlier secretary of the agriculture department, an official release said. Meanwhile, senior IAS officer Samir Kumar Sinha has been appointed the Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Sinha will, however, continue to function as the Principal Secretary of the Finance Department and Additional Principal Resident Commissioner of Assam Bhawan, New Delhi, the order said.