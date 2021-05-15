Assam: Last Rites of Elephants Killed in Lightning Performed

The last rites of the 18 elephants were performed who were killed due to lightning on Saturday morning as per the instruction of Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The chief minister in a tweet said the last rites of the dead elephants were performed by Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya and MLA Jitu Goswami.

“As per the direction of HCM @himantabiswa, customary last rites of the dead elephants performed by @ParimalSuklaba1, Jitu Goswami MLA. Burial given by CWLW @mkyadava and other forest officials till late evening. Burial images showed severe burn injuries due to lightning strike,” the chief minsiter tweeted.

As per direction of HCM @himantabiswa, customary last rites of the dead elephants performed by @ParimalSuklaba1, Jitu Goswami MLA. Burial given by CWLW @mkyadava and other forest officials till late evening. Burial images showed severe burn injuries due to lightning strike pic.twitter.com/nUbxQbrIqp — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) May 15, 2021

Earlier, a bolt of lightning is believed to have killed a herd of at least 18 elephants in the Nagaon district of Assam on the night of May 12. The incident took place in the hilly Kandali Proposed Reserve Forest in the Forest Department’s Kathiatoli Range.