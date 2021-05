In a recent directive issued by Jishnu Barua, Chief Secretary, Govt. of Assam certain directions related to Covid 19 restrictions issued on May 12 have been amended.

From May 16 curfew will come into force from 12 PM till 5 AM in all the districts of Assam.

All shops and business establishments to close at 11 AM.

There shall be a total ban on movement of individuals from 12 PM to 5 AM Daily, except for exemptions specified essential services.