Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia Likely to Go Under Lockdown

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while briefing the media in Guwahati said that if the COVID-19 situation in the cities of Guwahati, Tinsukia, and Dibrugarh doesn’t improve over the next one week, the State Government would be compelled to introduce stricter measures to contain the spread.

Further, the CM said that imposing a lockdown in the entire State is not on the table, however, hinted that lockdown might be imposed in a few parts of the State, where a surge in COVID-19 cases is high.

The Assam Chief Minister added that the Indian variant of Coronavirus is more fatal compared to the earlier variant.

He also informed that the Assam Health Department is aiming at conducting 20 thousand tests in Guwahati from May 17.