Manipur Journalist Wangkhem, Activist Erendo Arrested Over ‘Derogatory’ Facebook Posts

Imphal-based journalist Kishorechandra Wangkhem and activist Erendro Leichombam have been arrested by the Manipur police for their respective Facebook posts which were allegedly against the state BJP president Saikhom Tikendra Singh who succumbed to COVID-19 on May 13 evening.

The arrest was made after a complaint was filed against the duo by the Manipur BJP general secretary P Premananda Meetei and vice-president Usham Deban.

In his post, Wangkhem wrote, “Santhi Sanyung na yadrabo, oh!!! RIP #Rashikang_Kangyet Hayeng nga chaani.”

When translated to English, this roughly means, “Cow dung cow urine didn’t work. Groundless argument. Tomorrow I will eat fish.”

On the other hand, activist Erendro, speaking about Singh’s death, wrote, “The cure for Corona is not cow dung & cow urine. The cure is science & commons sense. Professor ji RIP.”

Both these posts did not go down well with the state BJP leadership and they filed an FIR against the duo under section 153-A/505(b)(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

It may be mentioned here that the duo will remain in police custody till May 17.