Joram David is a beneficiary under Chief Minister’s Paryatan Vikas Yojna (CMPVY) and operates from Yazali, Arunachal Pradesh.

He completed his training from Bir Billing Paragliding Institute, Himachal Pradesh, and is a certified Pilot.

Further, once the lockdown opens and people get to travel one can contact him on 08974775986.

PS: The video footage was taken before the lockdown was announced.