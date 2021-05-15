Paresh Rawal Responds to Death Hoax with Witty Reply: ‘Sorry for the Misunderstanding as I Slept Past 7 AM’

Actor Paresh Rawal has become the latest Bollywood celebrity to fall prey to death hoaxes. The actor on Friday took to Twitter to rubbish a claim that he had died. He junked it with a witty response.

The actor saw a hoax on Twitter that claimed he had died on Friday morning at 7 am. Rubbishing it, the actor wrote, “…Sorry for the misunderstanding as I slept past 7 am…!”

🙏…Sorry for the misunderstanding as I slept past 7am …! pic.twitter.com/3m7j8J54NF — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 14, 2021

Earlier, Paresh had confirmed on social media that he had been diagnosed with coronavirus, days after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested,” the actor had written.