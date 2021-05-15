PM Kisan Samman Nidhi| PM Modi Releases Rs 19,000 Crore To Over 9.5 Core Farmers | Click Here to Check Instalment & Status

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 14 released the eighth instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme for eligible farmers.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-Kisan Yojana) is a government scheme through which all small and marginal farmers will get up to Rs 6,000 per year as minimum income support.

Under the scheme, 91,811 farmer from Arunachal Pradesh; 12,46,277 farmers from Assam; 2,82,506 framers from Manipur; 8,967 farmers from Meghalaya; 85,662 farmers from Mizoram; 1,74,564 farmers from Nagaland and 2,08,075 farmers from Tripura have been benefitted.

The scheme has not covered any farmer from Sikkim.

It may be mentioned here that under the scheme, all landholding farmers’ families shall be provided with the financial benefit of Rs 6000 per annum per family payable in three equal instalments of Rs 2000 each, every four months.

The scheme came into effect on December 1, 2018, and the definition of the family for the scheme is husband, wife, and minor children.

The respective state governments and UT administrations will identify the farmer families which are eligible for support as per scheme guidelines.

The fund will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Follow the following steps to check PM Kisan instalment and status:

Go to the official website of the government https://pmkisan.gov.in

Now look for ‘Farmer’s Corner Section on the homepage

Select the ‘Beneficiary Status’ option. Here, the beneficiary can check his or her application status. The list will have the farmer’s name and the amount sent to his bank account

Now either enter your Aadhaar Number or Account Number or Mobile Number

Then click on the ‘Get data’

Steps to register for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme:

Farmers have to approach the local revenue officer (patwari) or a nodal officer (nominated by the state government)

Farmers can also visit their nearest Common Service Centres (CSCs) for registration in the Scheme upon payment of fees

Documents required: