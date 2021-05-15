ULFA (I) Declares Unilateral Ceasefire for 3 Months

The United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) on Saturday declared a unilateral ceasefire for three months with immediate effect.

“With utmost sincerity, we would like to inform the indigenous people of Assam that in view of the Coronavirus-induced situation, the ULFA (I) has decided to suspend its all military operations for the next three months with effect from today,” ULFA (I) commander-in-chief (C-in-C) Paresh Baruah said in a statement.

The proscribed outfit’s decision came days after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed to ULFA (I) chief Paresh Baruah to come forward for peace talks.

“A dialogue with the ULFA is two-way traffic. Paresh Baruah has to come forward. Similarly, we have to go to him. If both sides have the will, communication won’t be difficult,” Sarma had said.