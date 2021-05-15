West Bengal Announces 2 Week Lockdown from Tomorrow

The West Bengal government announced that the state will go under a complete lockdown for two weeks starting tomorrow.

Looking to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections, all offices and educational institutions will be shut down from May 16.

Further, transport services, including Kolkata Metro, will come to a halt, the government has said.

Only emergency services will be allowed, the state’s notification says, adding that groceries and shops selling essential items will stay open between 7 am to 10 am.

Interestingly, sweetmeat vendors will be allowed to function between 10 am and 5 pm. Similarly, petrol pumps will stay open and so will banks, although only between 10 am to 2 pm.