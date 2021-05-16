Several Arrested in Delhi for Poster Critical of PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Tweets “Arrest Me Too”

The Delhi Police have made several arrests after posters critical of the government’s handling of the Covid crisis were found across the city.

Taking to his Twitter handle Congress leader wrote, “Arrest me too,” Mr Gandhi tweeted today in both English and Hindi, along with the “white Hindi words on black background” poster that led to the arrests. It read: “Modi ji, why did you send vaccines meant for our children, abroad?”

PTI reported that at least 15 people were arrested.

Notably, the Delhi police, which reports to the Union Home Ministry, has said it had also registered around 21 cases under the Defacement of Public Property Act & Section 188 in the matter relating to the posters, according to an ANI report.