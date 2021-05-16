UP Couple Sells Newborn to Buy Second-Hand Car

In a bizarre incident, a couple in Uttar Pradesh sold off their newborn baby for Rs 1.5 lakh to buy a car.

According to reports, the couple sold their three months old baby to a businessman and bought a second-hand car with the money they earned.

Meanwhile, the incident came to light when the grandparents of the child approached the cops and lodged a complaint.

The complainants alleged that the accused wanted to “buy a four-wheeler”. The inspector said that they called the parents of the child for interrogation on Friday, The Times of India reported.